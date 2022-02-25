5 unique things found inside cabins onboard Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Guests stepping onboard the all-new Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser are sure to see out-of-this-world entertainment, foods and experiences.

But before their galactic journeys begin, they will first be checking out their state cabins onboard the Halcyon ship.

[RELATED: 🔓Win exclusive merchandise from Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser]

Each room features some unique and special things that only the true Star Wars fan would appreciate it.

We spotted five unique things worth pointing out.

Droid in your room

D3-09 in room on Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser (WKMG)

Need help outside of your room? No need to worry - you have D3-09. With the tap of your Galactic Starcruiser magic band, and a push of a small white button the droid will show up and talk to you whenever you need some assistance. We asked when dinner was going to be served and got the help we needed quickly. D3-09 can also been in the atrium of the ship at times.

Ad

The viewport into space

Things inside the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser room (McReynolds)

It can’t be a cruise ship into space without a look deep into the galaxy. The viewport offers you the views of Batuu, TIE fighters, and other worldly objects flying by the Halcyon starcruiser during your journey. Don’t want to look out to space while sleeping? Push a button and a small curtain begins to slide down. The illuminating light surrounding the frame also dims.

Things inside the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser room (McReynolds)

“You look out there and it shows an accurate representation of where you are. So, you know, your first morning you open your curtain and Batuu is right outside, and you know, kind of welcoming you to your adventure,” said Matt Martin, Senior Creative Executive with Lucasfilm.

Ship theming

Things inside the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser room (McReynolds)

The theming in the room lines up with the theme of the Chandrila Star Line. You see the ship’s logo throughout the room. From your bed sheets, pillowcases and even towels. Though the detail is small, it helps remind guests that they’re on this Star Wars adventure.

Ad

Even more droids

Things inside the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser room (McReynolds)

It is Star Wars after all, and droids are almost everywhere. Another small detail in the theming is the remote to turn on your smart TV. It too is designed to look just like a droid. The TV can track the ship’s location in the galaxy and give your information about your voyage and experiences ahead.

Things inside the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser room (McReynolds)

Another small droid detail is on the wall next to the door. Instead of a lock on the door, a small droid button can be pushed to illuminate an area outside the door red. This means the door is locked. Need your room cleaned? Push the cleaning droid and the light outside your door illuminates blue.

The bunk beds

Things inside the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser room (McReynolds)

In a standard room on the Halcyon starcruiser each room comes with two bunk beds. They may look small, but they can actually fit someone over six feet tall just fine. A light on the wall pops out to allow someone sleeping there a chance to read or do anything before sleeping among the stars.

“We had a lot of fun designing the berths (bunk beds). You know, in some ways, it was inspired by a Chewbacca’s bunk on the Millennium Falcon, but we enlarged it, padded it up to make it ultimately a little bit more comfortable,” explained Greg Ashton, Executive Architect at Walt Disney Imagineering.

Ad

Click here to learn more about the cabins onboard the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.