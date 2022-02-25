Exclusive merchandise you will find on Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser

BAY LAKE, Fla. – No trip to a galaxy far, far away is complete without some merchandise from the Halcyon Starcruiser.

Aspiring Jedi, Togruta and even Rodian staying at the all-new two-night hotel experience will have a variety of one-of-a-kind items to purchase and take back home to their home planet.

Guests will find all the items they need at the ship’s premiere gift shop, The Chandrila Collection.

Chandrila Collection (WKMG)

“You’re going to find elevated products. Things that really look of this universe and things that you can immerse yourself with including roleplay items, our apparel, everyday items as well as drinkware, “said Amanda Luna, brand merchandising manager with Lucas Films. “Of course, our Star Wars fans, you have a lot of special experiences on the Galactic Starcruiser such as lightsaber training, so you’ll be able to take home your own lightsaber from the Chandrila Collection, as well as an SK-droid that we meet on the Starcruiser, so just an array of fantastic merchandise that we’re so excited to share.”

Chandrila Collection (WKMG)

The circular shop, located just off the atrium, displays merchandise that represents almost every storyline that guests can experience while on board the Halcyon.

Passengers can purchase Padmé Amidala’s beautiful cloak, Princess Leia’s white dress or a formal or saber trainer tunic. For the smaller passengers on board, parents can dress them up in a captain’s jacket outfit or a blue engineer jumpsuit. Guests with a valid Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser reservation can buy all these outfits ahead of time by shopping online.

Chandrila Collection (McReynolds)

Passengers can complete their look with the perfect Chandrila Star Line accessory. The shop offers iconic statement jewelry to headwear.

For those looking to find their inner force, guests can purchase a lightsaber hilt with the letter icon of your choosing written in Aurebesh, the written alphabet used in the Star Wars galaxy.

Chandrila Collection, lightsaber (WKMG)

In terms of merchandise that celebrates the Halcyon Starcruiser, guests can find an assortment of items including shirts, mugs, bags, keychains, hats and even models of the ship.

Chandrila Collection (WKMG)

Fan of the Star Wars card game, Sabacc? The Chandrila Collection has a unique style of the game to take home.

“We’ve learned Sabacc along the years comes in many different formats. This is the Coruscant shift Sabacc. So, it’s special to the Halcyon - kind of just plays their own version, but just the way that you can learn how to play Sabacc on the Starcruiser, and then take that home, and just the dice everything’s so elevated. It’s really a fun family game,” Luna explained.

Chandrila Collection (McReynolds)

The Chandrila Collection is open for most of a passenger’s time on board the ship. The shop is not open on the final departure day.

If you missed your chance to grab something on board during the experience, don’t worry.

Chandrila Collection (McReynolds)

Upon exiting the terminal, the Galactic Starcruiser Terminal Shop offers a small variety of items that feature more Starcruiser brand named items including hats, bags, patches and more.

