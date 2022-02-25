Foods you can expect to see on Disney’s Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser

BAY LAKE, Fla. – One of the biggest highlights of any vacation is the delicious food and drinks that will be available for one to try.

Guests staying onboard the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will get several opportunities to try specialty foods and cocktails that are truly out-of-this-world.

“One of the great things we get to do in our Disney Parks experiences is we get to bring these stories to life with all of the senses and let me tell you as a glamorous starcruiser, the Halcyon food and beverages are second to none,” said Portfolio Creative Executive Scott Trowbridge.

During the stay on the Halcyon Starcruiser passengers will be offered breakfast, lunch and dinner in the Crown of Corellia Dining Room. The exquisite dining room set features luxurious booths and tables that provide the perfect place for future Jedi to dine and delight. It’s also the place that the celebrity star, Gaya, will take the stage to perform in a cabaret style.

Crown of Corellia Dining Room (WKMG)

“The food in front of you took about three-plus years to develop. And this is just a small fraction of what we have aboard the ship, a little bit of breakfast, lunch, dinner, and as you experience every single meal, every single day, things will be completely different,” explained Bobby Rivera, Chef of Cuisine and Concept Development at Walt Disney World. “We’re telling the story through our food, through our plating, maybe something that happened during your journey might end up on your plate, maybe something you did, we’ll reference back on the food. So that’s a lot of coordination, a lot of storytelling, but at the end of the day, if it’s not delicious - then it didn’t make the cut.”

Spiral Dumplings (McReynolds)

During the morning hours, the ship’s crew will serve up buffet-style items including Cahndrilan waffles, spiced bobotie, daily sweetbread. A variety of beverages will also be served including coffees, juices and Bubo Wamba Family Farms blue milk. For lunch, an assortment of hot and cold off-planet food options will be available including mini flatbreads, sandwiches, soups and sweet treats.

Dinner is the real showstopper while onboard the Halcyon.

Dinner menu (McReynolds)

On the first night of your adventure, the dining room transforms into an enticing table-service supper club. Passengers will get to enjoy a special evening with distinctive dining and entertainment as they socialize with passengers and crew. Just like a cruise ship on the water, guests will have the same waiter or waitress throughout their experience.

Meal during Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser (McReynolds)

The three-course meal includes spiral dumplings with dipping sauces and a Flora noodle salad; Chef’s collections which includes Bahta beef tenderloin, tip yip chicken and much more. The night also includes a dessert which is the Jogan fruit and caramel whip.

Jogan fruit and caramel whip (McReynolds)

During your second night, guests will get to try tastes from around the galaxy.

Menu on board the Starcruiser, night 2 (McReynolds)

“So, we took a lot of inspiration from the planets and their stories. So, every single planet might have a different flora, different animals, different backgrounds. So, we wanted to mimic that look and that field, obviously with all-natural ingredients,” said Rivera.

Each dish is escorted out after a brief description of why the dish was selected for the meal. The three-course meal includes Mustafarian spreads and breads, iced Felucian shrimp cocktail, braised bantha beef short rib, seared Kashyyyk whitefish and for dessert, a Chandrilan air cake.

The dining policy aboard the Halcyon starcruiser is to seat all guests from the same cabin at the same table. However, Disney said during dinner service, seating assignments will be made to fill all available tables, so a party is likely to be seated at a table with other parties in the Crown of Corellia Dining Room.

Chandrilan air cake (McReynolds)

In addition to the food is an assortment of crafted cocktails, beers and wines.

Drink menus at Sublight lounge (McReynolds)

Guests can choose to purchase these drinks in the Crown of Corellia Dining Room or the Sublight Lounge, just off the main atrium. “Not only are they bright, colorful and taste delicious - they have stories behind them as well,” said Jenn Mariano Food and Beverage Program Manager.

Sublight Lounge (WKMG)

Guests can choose from a variety of drinks including the Muja Twist, Hoth Icebreaker, Matua Sauvignon Blanc wine or the creator’s favorite, the Mark of the Huntress.

The drink menus are split up between dining rooms. Leaders said if a guest requests a specialty drink from another venue, they will make sure its brought to them.

Hot Icebreaker (McReynolds)

According to Disney’s website, passengers who require pureed meals, adhere to medically restricted diets (such as very low-protein diets), or prefer a kosher or halal meal should also contact Special.Diets@DisneyWorld.com between 7 and 14 days prior to arrival. Passengers who wish to enjoy a plant-based meal that is made without meat, eggs, dairy or honey do not need to have a consult. These options will be readily available and marked with a green leaf icon.

