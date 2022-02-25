Here’s what it’s like to stay at Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World Resort is set to blast off to a galaxy far, far away with its newest hotel experience, Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.

The resort officially opens to guests on March 1.

Disney said the new hotel is a revolutionary new two-night experience where guests will embark on a first-of-its-kind Star Wars adventure. It’s the most immersive Star Wars story ever created.

*Caution: Spoilers ahead*

1:20 p.m. - Monday

(McReynolds)

Checking into Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser. Valet service escorts guests to the terminal area where you’re given special Magic band and data pad.

1:52 p.m.

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser safety briefing (McReynolds)

May the stars light your way. Before departing to the Halcyon Starcruiser, the crew gives us a brief safety briefing about the different types of alerts you can hear in the event of an emergency.

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser transport pod (McReynolds)

Minutes later, you enter a transport pod and blast into space.

1:54 p.m.

Entering the atrium of the ship. A number of crew members are there to welcome you offering their service. One member asks my name and offers to assist me to my cabin onboard the ship.

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser (McReynolds)

1:59 p.m.

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser room (McReynolds)

Entering the room. Our crew member gives us an overview of how to use our magic band to open and slide open the room door. After a brief overview of the room, she also gives us some important reminders including the 4 p.m. muster drill, datapad tutorials on deck six, and a buffet-style lunch on deck 4.

The room is bright and has a ton of features throughout including a window that looks into the deep parts of space. The window can be closed and opened with a touch of a button, which is really cool. On the wall is a droid that will talk to you if activated.

2:23 p.m.

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser merchandise at the Chandrila Collection (McReynolds)

Checking out some of the merchandise available inside the Chandrila Collection gift shop. The shop is located just off the atrium and is open during select times of your journey. Crew members offered to give a backstory on all the merchandise. Some items are dedicated to Princess Leia and Padmé Amidala. There is also a line of merchandise that pays tribute to the legacy of the Halcyon Starcruiser.

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser merchandise at the Chandrila Collection (McReynolds)

2:59 p.m.

(McReynolds)

The first meal of the day inside the Crown of Corellia Dining Room. The food was very colorful and delicious. It’s served buffet style. In terms of drinks, guests can choose from a specialty cocktail, soft drink, coffee or even the blue or green milk found on Batuu in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

3:38 p.m.

(McReynolds)

Happening now, guests are being asked to bring their datapads to the atrium to learn how to use them. Before guests arrive, they’re given a brief introduction and a passcode to access them. These devices are your guide to the adventure while onboard the starcruiser. They also provide guests with communications with the ship’s characters, tools and information.

4:00 p.m.

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, Riyola Keevan, Captain of the Halycon (McReynolds)

All guests gather in the atrium for the muster drill. Guests are grouped together to compete to see which group is the loudest. This is also the first time we meet Riyola Keevan, Captain of the Halcyon. We also meet characters including Lenka Mok, the cruise director, Sammie the ship engineer and the droid SK-620. Minutes into the introductions and plans, Lt. Croy of the First Order walks in unannounced with two stormtroopers. Looking for any resistance fighters on board, he announces that he too will be joining us on a tour of the galaxy.

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, Lt. Croy of the First Order (McReynolds)

4:39 p.m.

Spare time to use your datapad to explore the ship.

5:30 p.m.

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser lightsaber training (McReynolds)

The first activity on the ship is lightsaber training. Guests take turns either using a lightsaber or a shield. The entire activity takes about 30 minutes. Overall, a fun experience for the true Star Wars fan. The trainer encourages all of us to work “together as one” and trust our inner force.

6:09 p.m.

Climate Simulator at Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser (McReynolds)

Just around the corner of the lightsaber training pod is the Climate Simulator room. This is an area where guests can enjoy some greenery from otherworldly planets and a rock garden. Beware, no place is safe from the First Order. We spotted Lt. Croy in this area and he questioned what we were up to.

6:27 p.m.

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser engineer room (McReynolds)

Through the use of our datapad, we were granted access to the engineering room. After helping some of the crew members, Chewbacca and the engineer, Sammie, entered the room. Someone had reported Chewbacca to the First Order. But who?

6:37 p.m.

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, Sublight Lounge (McReynolds)

Stopped by the Sublight Lounge. Learned how to play the popular Star Wars game Sabacc with several other passengers. While inside this room, guests are able to grab one of the handfuls of colorful and delicious specialty cocktails. I was given the chance to try the Cloud of Bespin which includes rum, lemon, orgeat (almond), passion fruit and falernum-lemon foam on top.

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser (McReynolds)

7:56 p.m.

Meal during Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser (McReynolds)

Back in the Crown of Corellia dining room for dinner. The food was very good. Lots of flavors. During the show, guests were introduced for the first time to the singing celebrity, Gaya. The show was very entertaining. At one time, guests are encouraged to stand up and dance along.

10:00 p.m.

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser (McReynolds)

A final toast to the evening. Guests gather in the atrium one final time for the day. More adventures to come in the next day.

11:03 a.m.

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Transport (McReynolds)

Late start to the day. Now entering the transport pod from the ship to the planet of Batuu. We have several missions planned while out on our adventure. While being transported, guests are required to wear a mask due to the current COVID-19 guidelines.

Before departing, passengers are given a special pin to wear that shows that they’re part of the Halycon passengers. This also allows the ship’s crew members to recognize passengers on the planet.

11:39 a.m.

Kylo Ren (McReynolds)

After departing the shuttle, guests exit and are greeted by the planet of Batuu. The First Order‘s Kylo Ren is among the first people spotted. He’s questioning people about being with the resistance.

Millennium Falcon (McReynolds)

Meanwhile, Ray is not far away. She is greeting guests near the Millenium Falcon.

11:40 a.m.

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Datapad (McReynolds)

While visiting Batuu your Star Wars adventure continues. Lt. Croy messaged us with direct orders to help him.

11:50 a.m.

DJ Rex droid (McReynolds)

As part of our mission, we had to look for a forager in Olga’s Cantina. While we were there, it was a great time to try one of their delicious beers or cocktails. Our server ended up helping us during the mission by giving us a secret code that we needed to scan with our datapads.

12:46 p.m.

One of many pads to hack during your adventure on Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser (McReynolds)

Using tools in the datapad is a lot of fun. Passengers can translate planet languages, scan codes and even hack items through a series of games found around Batuu. Most of the items, if hacked successfully, make noises.

1:27 p.m.

Food at Star Wars Galaxy's Edge (McReynolds)

Quick lunch on Batuu at Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo.

2:34 p.m.

Storm troopers at Rise of the Resistance (McReynolds)

Trying to escape the First Order during a ride on the ultimate Star Wars attraction, Rise of the Resistance. Being a passenger on the Halcyon, crew members gave us priority access to the attraction. We did escape and helped the resistance this time around.

3:01 p.m.

Exiting Batuu to head back to the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser (McReynolds)

Returning back to the Halcyon Starcruiser. Transport pod will have us there in about six minutes.

3:23 p.m.

Lenka Mok hosting mini-droid racing in the atrium (McReynolds)

Arriving back on the ship, Lenka Mok is conducting mini-droid races in the atrium. Kids are encouraged to follow her. Lt. Croy interrupts the fun by asking where the droid went that he captured last night. He insists that someone knows where the droid is. The moment was amusing as Lt. Croy held up a miniature-sized droid.

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser (McReynolds)

3:52 p.m.

Bridge training on the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser (McReynolds)

Time for bridge training. All of us gather around the helm of the ship to learn how to protect it from an attack. Working as a team we perform the roles of navigation, shields, control systems, leaders and weapons. This activity was so much fun and in a way better than lightsaber training. At one time, we jump to light speed.

Jumping to light speed on the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser (McReynolds)

The Star Wars story progresses further in this room with a number of characters.

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser bridge (McReynolds)

4:28 p.m.

Gaya, superstar on Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser (McReynolds)

Getting an autograph from celebrity singer Gaya in the Sublight Lounge. She was so welcoming and asked us how our adventure was going on board the ship. The prints are available in the gift shop for $14.99. She is set to perform again tonight.

4:34 p.m.

Halcyon Legacy comic in a standard room on the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser (McReynolds)

Returning to the room for a bit before the evening activities. Crew members provided us with a copy of the all-new comic “Halcyon Legacy.”

6:03 p.m.

Received a message from CSL communications that TIE fighters are circling the ship at the moment and that there is no cause for concern. But, knowing my mission, I know something is going on.

Datapad (WKMG)

7:25 p.m.

Gaya is now performing an acoustic performance for everyone in the main atrium. This is all ahead of dinner.

Entertainment on board the ship (McReynolds)

8:21 p.m.

Dinner is served in the Crown of Corellia dining room. Tonight’s meal is very unique. Each dish has a story behind it. The food was colorful yet again, including the blue iced Felucian shrimp cocktail. (Yes, it’s bright blue!) Other dishes include Mustafarian spreads and breads, braised bantha short rib and Chandrilan air cake.

Dessert on board the Galactic Starcruiser (McReynolds)

9:23 p.m.

After the dinner wraps up, a red alert is sounded, and we are informed that we must head to our muster stations on board.

Red alert (WKMG)

9:30 p.m.

Lt. Croy explains that the ship is now under the control of the first order. He reveals that he could not do it alone. He said passengers on board have helped him with the plan. While he is speaking, the supreme leader, Kylo Ren arrives. He is suddenly confronted by Ray and an epic lightsaber battle ensues. The entire scene is incredible with special effects. Does the first order win the battle? And who helps save the day? Don’t want to spoil all the fun.

Rey takes on Kylo Ren (WKMG)

9:46 p.m.

The journey and story wrap up with a fireworks show outside the bridge. Some might even see the Millenium Falcon fly by.

Fireworks outside the ship (WKMG)

11:41 p.m.

One final cocktail in the Sublight Lounge. This one is the Hoth Icebreaker which includes vodka, lemon, pure cane sugar and vanilla-lemon foam.

Drink in sublight lounge (WKMG)

8:48 a.m.

As we bid farewell to the Halcyon Starcruiser, the communication team on our datapad thanks us for joining them on an ultimate adventure.

Datapad on Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser (WKMG)

The atrium is quiet as we disembark the starcruiser.

Atrium at a Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser (WKMG)

9:39 a.m.

Other merchandise is being sold as we wait for our earthly transports outside the entrance doors to the Starcruiser terminal. This merchandise is more focused on the branding of the ship.

Chandrila Collection (McReynolds)

That wraps up our journey on board the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. May the stars light your way!

