Characters onboard the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser

BAY LAKE, Fla. – When guests step onboard the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, they will come across a slew of all-new and unique characters.

These characters not only drive the story along but play a vital role in the overall two-day experience.

Developers said bringing these new characters to life felt like a very natural process.

“It really stems from the notion that this is, you know, a cruise ship, a cruise ship in space,” explained Matt Martin, Senior Creative Executive with Lucasfilm. “So, what sort of characters do you find on a cruise ship? You find a captain, a cruise director, entertainment and then obviously, because it’s Star Wars, some other rogue types and others that will find their way aboard.”

Once the core set of characters were put in place, creators managed to weave other existing characters into the Halcyon storyline.

“The universe is so rich, and it’s not just about the Skywalker family, it’s that galactic conflict that impacts everyone because that’s what makes it galactic,” said Alex Lee, the entertainment project manager and producer for live entertainment on the Halcyon Starcruiser. “We did set out to create new characters that felt familiar, both in the bridge media as well as with who you interacted with, that still played a critical part of the larger galactic universe for fans.”

See some of the unique characters guests will see below.

Captain Riyola Keevan

Captain Riyola Keevan (WKMG)

She will be leading the crew through the galaxy and can be found giving instructions on the ship’s bridge.

Lenka Mok

Lenka Mok on Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser (WKMG)

The cruise director of the Halycon starcruiser who will act as the captain’s right hand. Also, in charge of onboard entertainment.

Sammie

Sammie, Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser (WKMG)

An enthusiastic mechanic that is well-known for his fast-wit and personality of a golden retriever puppy.

Lt. Harmon Croy

Lt. Harmon Croy with the First Order (WKMG)

On the lookout for any resistance fighters that are rumored to be on the ship. Reports directly to the Supreme Leader.

SK-360

Lenka Mok and SK-360 (WKMG)

Right hand droid and a valuable part of the crew. Keep this droid away from the First Order.

Gaya

Gaya and Ouannii (WKMG)

The Beyonce of the galaxy. This celebrity Twi’lek singer performs her hits to her biggest fans. Catch some of her music on DJ R-3X’s album. Is singing her only mission on board the Halcyon?

Raithe Kole

Raithe Kole (WKMG)

Gaya’s premier manager on board the ship.

Ouannii

Ouannii greeting passengers on the starcruiser (WKMG)

Gaya’s Rodian friend and instrumental performer during the voyage.

D3-09

D3-09 in room on Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser (WKMG)

Can be seen illuminating the main atrium. Also serving as your virtual assistant while in your cabin.

