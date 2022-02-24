11-day Florida Strawberry Festival features Lady A, Sam Hunt, Nelly, The Beach Boys, more

PLANT CITY, Fla. – For 11 days straight, the strawberry will be celebrated.

People will flock to Plant City, Florida, to celebrate the strawberries’ harvest while enjoying headline entertainment, livestock shoes, carnival rides and exhibits at the Florida Strawberry Festival.

[TRENDING: School note leads to boy’s body in freezer | Video shows close call as Florida drawbridge raises with car on it | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Let’s not forget indulging in all sorts of strawberry foods, like strawberry shortcakes, milkshakes, chocolate-dipped strawberries, cheesecake, cobbler, strawberry brisket tacos, parfaits, dole whip, kettle korn, fritters and more.

Ad

“We’re back and better than ever,” Florida Strawberry Festival President Paul Davis said. “Our new food items, on grounds entertainment, rides, and attractions for the 11-day event are exceptional! Our vendors and exhibitors have outdone themselves this year by offering unique and interesting food items and products – we can’t wait for you to experience all BerryFest22 has to offer!

So if you’re up for some yummy food, fun rides and a stage blasting out good music, this festival is the right place for you.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below:

The gates open each day from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets for adults are $10. Children ages 6 to 12 are $5 and those 5 and under are free. Most concerts are an additional cost.

Full schedule of concerts:

Thursday, March 3

Ad

10:30 a.m.: Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra, FREE with paid gate admission

3:30 p.m.: The Oak Ridge Boys, $25

7:30 p.m.: Lady A, $50

Friday, March 4

3:30 p.m.: The Beach Boys, $35

7:30 p.m.: Boyz II Men, $35

Saturday, March 5

3:30 p.m.: Home Free, $25

7:30 p.m.: Lauren Daigle, $40

Sunday, March 6

3:30 p.m. Chick with Hits featuring Terri Clark, Pam Tillis and Suzy Bogguss, $25

7:30 p.m.: Sammy Hagar & The Circle, $40

Monday, March 7

3:30 p.m.: John Anderson, $25

7:30 p.m.: Kenzie Wheeler, $20

Tuesday, March 8

3:30 p.m.: Ricky Nelson Remembered Starring Matthew & Gunnar Nelson, $20

7:30 p.m.: Zach Williams, $25

Wednesday, March 8

3:30 p.m.: Lee Greenwood, $25

7:30 p.m.: Jake Owen, $40

Thursday, March 10

10:30 a.m.: The Lettermen, FREE with paid gate admission

3:30 p.m.: The Drifters, Cornell Gunter’s Coasters & The Platters, $20

7:30 p.m.: TESLA, $35

Friday, March 11

Ad

3:30 p.m.: Gene Watson, $20

7:30 p.m.: Cole Swindell, $45

Saturday, March 12

3:30 p.m.: Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots, $35

7:30 p.m.: Nelly, $40

Sunday, March 13

3:30 p.m.: The Bellamy Brothers, $20

7:30 p.m.: Sam Hunt, $55

The Florida Strawberry Festival is located at 303 BerryFest Place, Plant City, Florida. For more information, visit the event’s website by clicking here.