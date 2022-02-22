Spring into the season with flowers, food and fun at Clermont Spring Festival on Saturday

Spring into a new season this Saturday at the Clermont Spring Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

CLERMONT, Fla. – Spring lovers can enjoy food and flowers at the new Clermont Spring Festival this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This one-day event in Downtown Clermont is free to attend.

Food trucks will include local vendors such as Da Leo’s Hot Dogs, Rubios Baja Grille, Niccoli’s Philly’s and Ritter Frozen Custard.

Guests can experience live entertainment from the Full Force Dance Academy, Not Just Dance, Starbound Performers and DJ Eddy Craft.

The Clermont Gardening Club and a speaker from the University of Florida will also offer gardening tips.

Those interested in the Clermont Golden Egg Scavenger Hunt can register at the Clermont Main Street table.

There will be fun activities for guests of all ages, including crafts, train rides, art, bounce houses, a kids zone, photos with the Easter Bunny, and more. Some activities may require a small fee.

Train rides will be offered at the Clermont Spring Festival this Saturday. (Larry Oskin)

The festival will start at City Hall Park on Montrose Street and 7th Street.

For more information, click here.