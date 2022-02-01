New experiences sprouting at EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Walt Disney World is planting some new experiences for its upcoming EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival.

The festival sprouts on March 2 and will feature colorful flowers, live music and entertainment and fresh flavors at 18 outdoor kitchens.

Walking around World Showcase, guests will see a number of new and returning character topiaries. “Horticulture teams are also designing, planting and shaping new topiaries of the Seven Dwarfs to accompany Snow White near the Germany pavilion in World Showcase,” Disney described on its blog. Other topiaries returning include Lumiere, Cogsworth, Pumbaa and Timon.

Disney announced that a Goofy topiary will be displayed at the park’s main entrance with a 50th anniversary birthday cake.

New this year, walking towards World Showcase guests will experience a fragrant garden presented by Scentsy.

EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival Beginning March 2, 2022 (Walt Disney World)

“Surrounded by vibrant butterfly topiaries, guests will be invited to follow their noses to six scent stations—floral, fruity, citrus, spice, woods and fresh—to form lasting memories with the help of unforgettable aromas,” Disney leaders explained.

At the outdoor kitchens guests will get to experience some new flavors at the Citrus Blossom, Magnolia Terrace and Tangierine Café: Flavors of the Medina. Disney said the EPCOT Farmers Feast outdoor kitchen will feature a rotating menu. A complete foodie guide will be released later this month.

More artists have been added to the Gardens Rocks concert series. Disney said gospel singer CeCe Winans and Tommy DeCarlo of the band Boston join a lineup that includes The Guess Who, Rick Springfield and Kool & The Gang.

The performances take place Friday through Monday while local bands will rock the house Tuesday through Thursday.

The EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival runs through July 4.

