IT’S ALIVE! Universal Orlando pays tribute to horror classics with new tribute store

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando is bringing a sense of shock and horror to the shopping experience.

For a limited time, guests can experience the all-new merchandise location, called Universal Monsters: A Tribute to the Creatures of the Night.

The new store is located inside Sahara Traders store, next to the Revenge of the Mummy attraction.

“From crumbling tombs to collapsing laboratories, the new merchandise location will transport guests to highly themed environments inspired by Dracula, Wolfman, Mummy, Phantom of the Opera, Frankenstein’s Monster and The Bride of Frankenstein,” Universal described in a news release.

Guests will be able to scare up the perfect gift, including all-new Universal Monsters-dedicated merchandise.

Universal said the shop will have life-size photo opportunities and monster caricature artists inside.

The new store will be open daily.

The shop’s opening comes as Revenge of the Mummy is closed for a lengthy refurbishment through late summer.

Universal Orlando will open its Mardi Gras Tribute Store to pass holders first on Feb. 3.

