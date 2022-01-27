Universal prepares to unmask Mardi Gras tribute store, unveils merchandise

All Hallows’ Voodoo Boutique at Islands of Adventure

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando Resort unveiled the facade for the all-new Mardi Gras Tribute Store Thursday.

The highly themed merchandise location will be the prime destination for guests to shop for items when Universal Orlando begins its Mardi Gras celebration on Feb. 5.

Universal Orlando 2022 Tribute Store (McReynolds)

The theme of this year’s tribute store is Float Factory Warehouse.

“Upon entering, guests will venture through four highly themed rooms designed to visually depict the creative process of bringing a parade float to life. As guests browse the latest Mardi Gras gear and themed treats within the retail space, they’ll see everything from pencil sketches and scale models to parade décor and an actual, full-size Mardi Gras float,” Universal leaders explained earlier this month.

Universal announced Wednesday its annual passholders will be among the first to get access to the tribute store beginning Feb. 3. at 12 p.m.

All Hallows’ Voodoo Boutique at Islands of Adventure (McReynolds)

Just last week, Universal fans started talking online as merchandise for this year’s festival began to roll out at select locations at the theme parks. At Islands of Adventure, the Voodoo Boutique, near the Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Hogsmeade, has transformed into a bayou-inspired boutique.

All Hallows’ Voodoo Boutique at Islands of Adventure (McReynolds)

The shop is filled with items including t-shirts, hats, cups and, of course, Mardi Gras beads.

All Hallows’ Voodoo Boutique at Islands of Adventure (McReynolds)

Click here to learn more about the Mardi Gras festival and the artists set to perform.