Artist lineup, event details announced for Universal Mardi Gras Celebration

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando has now announced a number of new details for this year’s Mardi Gras festival.

Beginning Saturday, Feb. 5, guests can enjoy live entertainment, a spectacular Mardi Gras parade and savory cuisine inspired by diverse flavors from around the world.

Music legend Diana Ross, global superstar Khalid, Grammy-nominated DJ and producer Marshmello, and 12 other top artists will perform live on select nights during the celebration, the theme park said in a news release. Last year, Universal was forced to suspend the concerts during the event due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Universal Orlando Resort's Mardi Gras 2022 Celebration (Universal Orlando)

Check out the list of artists and dates below.

Feb. 5 - Sugar Ray

Feb. 12 - Diana Ross

Feb. 19 - Barenaked Ladies

Feb. 20 - Styx

Feb. 26 - Jon Pardi

March 5 - LL COOL J feat. DJ Z-Trip

March 6 -Marshmello

March 12 - Lee Brice

March 13 - Becky G

March 18 - Khalid

March 19 - Seal

March 20 - Gavin DeGraw

March 25 - The Revivalists

March 26 - Jimmie Allen

March 27 - Jason Derulo

Universal Orlando Mardi Gras (McReynolds)

Guests’ feet will be dancing once again as the Mardi Gras parade marches around Universal Studios.

The parade will have the original new theme “Planet Mardi Gras,” which features six incredibly-detailed floats that fuse Mardi Gras flare with cosmic-inspired elements like comets, rockets, martians and more. Universal said these floats will join the list of other popular favorites including the Jesters and King Gator.

King Gator float at Universal Orlando (McReynolds)

The Mardi Gras Tribute Store is also returning this year with the theme Float Factory Warehouse.

“Upon entering, guests will venture through four highly themed rooms designed to visually depict the creative process of bringing a parade float to life. As guests browse the latest Mardi Gras gear and themed treats within the retail space, they’ll see everything from pencil sketches and scale models to parade décor and an actual, full-size Mardi Gras float,” Universal leaders explained.

No Mardi Gras celebration is complete without a taste of New Orleans style food.

Crawfish Boil at Universal Orlando Mardi Gras (Universal Orlando)

Guests will get the chance to try dishes like the tasty Crawfish Boil, Beignets, Coconut Curry Shrimp Laksa (a sweet and spicy noodle soup) from Southeast Asia, Vegan Samosa with spicy green chutney from India, and Salchipapas (a popular street food made with sausage and potatoes) from Central America.

Coconut Shrimp Laksa at Universal Orlando Mardi Gras (Universal Orlando)

Mardi Gras foods will be found at the theme park, Universal CityWalk and Universal area hotels.

King Cake Pancakes available at Universal Orlando hotels (Universal Orlando)

Beginning Thursday, Florida Residents who purchase a 2-park, 2-day ticket to Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure get an additional two days free. The offer is available for purchase through March 31 and is valid for use until June 30 with no blockout dates.

Click here to learn more.

