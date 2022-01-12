More minions? Universal Orlando fans curious about future attraction

ORLANDO, Fla. – Just one day after Shrek 4-D closed its doors to the public after 18 years at Universal Orlando, construction walls were put up around the attraction.

While there is no official confirmation about what the future holds, Universal Orlando has provided some subtle hints that have a lot of fans talking.

Leading up to Shrek 4-D’s final day, Universal Orlando took to social media by displaying a series of photos around the theme park.

The big clue: A banana.

Ok, who did this? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/hmY5ydomDm — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) January 7, 2022

Any fan of theme parks would know the one character in Universal’s vast character library that loves bananas are those lovable and mischievous yellow minions from “Despicable Me.” The theme park already has “Despicable Me Minion Mayhem,” located directly across from the now closed Shrek 4-D attraction.

Construction walls around former Shrek 4D attraction at Universal Orlando, Jan. 12, 2022 (McReynolds)

Building further on the speculation, lining parts of those newly installed construction walls are some graffiti style artwork of, you guessed it, minions.

Construction walls around former Shrek 4D attraction at Universal Orlando, Jan. 12, 2022 (McReynolds)

In a post on social media Monday, Universal showed an onion (representing Shrek) being swapped out for a banana with the quote “Lots of layers here.” Underneath the image is a phrase that reads “secret file don’t post.”

Lots of layers here. pic.twitter.com/5AJmEqiFRU — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) January 10, 2022

Fans commented on the post speculating the future attraction could be anything including minions, Donkey Kong, or even a “Secret Life of Pets” attraction, which recently opened at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Fans of Shrek can still meet him, Princess Fiona and Donkey during select times at their meet-and-greet location across from the former attraction‘s gift shop.

Shrek, Fiona and Donkey at Universal Orlando (McReynolds)

Only time will tell before we truly know the answer to the mystery.

