2 Universal, Disney attractions to be closed for months

Two local theme park attractions closing for refurbishments, Revenge of the Mummy (left), Expedition Everest (right)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Two popular attractions located at Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort are set to go into monthslong refurbishments this week.

The first attraction is “Expedition Everest” at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

According to Disney’s website, the attraction closed Tuesday and will be down for refurbishment through mid-April.

Meanwhile at Universal Orlando Resort, the crypt will close up soon at the popular “Revenge of the Mummy” attraction. Late last year, Universal said the indoor roller coaster is expected to close on Jan. 7, and reopen in late summer.

Disney and Universal have not said what, if any, changes will be made during that downtime.

Universal Orlando also plans to permanently close Shrek 4D on Jan. 10.

