SeaWorld Orlando announces opening date for Ice Breaker roller coaster

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando’s long-awaited roller-coaster Ice Breaker will officially open to thrill seekers Feb. 18, the company announced Monday.

The ride is one of several new attractions SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment plans to open across its theme parks.

Ice Breaker will be SeaWorld’s first launch coaster.

SeaWorld Orlando's Ice Breaker roller coaster, Jan. 2, 2022 (McReynolds)

The attraction will have four launches, both backward and forward, culminating in a reverse launch into the steepest beyond vertical drop in Florida, a 93-foot-tall spike with a 100-degree angle. SeaWorld said with its 48-inch height requirement, the attraction will be the perfect attraction for all ages.

“It’s more of a step-up for kids because it’s a 48-inch height restriction, so kids who may have outgrown a Grover’s Box Car roller coaster but are not quite ready for Manta or Mako, it’s a great next step for them,” Jeff Hornick, senior director of Theme Park Development at SeaWorld, mentioned during a recent podcast.

The icy theme fits perfectly as the ride will be located across from Wild Arctic.

SeaWorld said the coaster will also highlight its conservation partner, Alaska SeaLife Center, a dedicated research, rescue, rehabilitation, and education facility.

2.18.22 - Ice Breaker is anything but chill 🧊 pic.twitter.com/K9u7TG3WR8 — SeaWorld (@SeaWorld) January 3, 2022

The attraction was originally scheduled to open in 2020 but has faced a number of delays, including the park’s closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

SeaWorld Orlando's Ice Breaker roller coaster, Jan. 3, 2022 (McReynolds)

SeaWorld said pass member previews will be taking place on various days from Jan. 30 through Feb. 15, depending on individual pass level.

Facts about the ride:

Maximum height

Rear spike: 93 feet

Top hat: 80 feet

Length of track

Track length: 1,900 feet

Track traveled: 2,750 feet

Maximum speed: 52 mph

Ride duration: 80-90 seconds

Number of trains: Two

Number of coaches: Three per train, with three rows per coach

Minimum rider height: 48 inches

