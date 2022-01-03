SeaWorld’s ‘Inside Look’ weekends returning for limited time

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando is bringing back its Inside Look weekends event.

Beginning Jan. 8, small groups of guests will get the chance to go behind-the-scenes to see some of the incredible work SeaWorld animal-care experts are providing for hundreds of its animals.

New this year, guests will get to go inside SeaWorld’s marine mammal care center, talk with turtle experts at Turtle Trek, enjoy a family activity zone and cheer on trivia teams in the all-new show “Seal of Fortune” at Nautilus Theater. Also joining the weekend line-up are returning favorites including a look inside Antartica: Empire of the Penguin, Shark Encounter, Orca Encounter and the rescue team meet-and-greet.

Take a look at the map below.

Inside Look: Weekends, January 8 - 17, 2022 (SeaWorld)

1) Inside Marine Mammal Care: step behind the scenes and get a glimpse of what it takes at SeaWorld, from feeding at the fish house to a poolside experience at Dolphin Cove led by our animal care specialists.

2) Inside SeaWorld Rescue Center: visit the home base of the SeaWorld Rescue Team to meet and hear from the dedicated filtration experts, animal care personnel, lab technicians, and veterinarians who work around the clock to deliver life-saving care to animals in need.

3) Inside Antarctica: Empire of the Penguin: venture beyond the ice and snow of SeaWorld’s penguin habitat and learn what goes into caring for these beloved birds who hail from some of the coldest environments in the world.

4) Inside Pacific Point Preserve: take a behind-the-scenes look at the home of our California sea lions and harbor seals.

5) Inside Shark Encounter: get a topside view at Shark Encounter and unlock the mysteries of caring for the sharks and sawfish in SeaWorld’s 700,000-gallon shark habitat.

6) Inside Orca Encounter: see more and learn more with exclusive backstage access at Orca Encounter. Meet and hear from the dedicated animal care specialists who safeguard the health and well-being of our killer whales.

7) Inside Wild Arctic: go behind-the-scenes into the maze of back hallways that provide service access to the beluga whales and harbor seals that call Wild Arctic home.

Guests can get even closer by booking one of SeaWorld’s exclusive tours.

During the first weekend of the event, SeaWorld Orlando will also be hosting its Guy Harvey Weekend.

On Jan. 8 and 9, guests are invited to join Dr. Harvey for meet-and-greets, autographs, and photo opportunities at SeaWorld Orlando’s Waterfront store.

Dr. Harvey recently released his fifth, and newest book, “Guy Harvey’s Underwater World.” In his fifth published book, Harvey’s global fishing and diving adventures are presented in strikingly beautiful, visually stunning scenes during his expeditions around the world.

On Jan. 8, guests can enjoy a signature prix fixe lunch at Sharks Underwater Grill hosted by Dr. Harvey. The meal does require a separate reservation and seats are limited.

On Jan. 15, guests can return to Sharks Underwater Grill to dine and talk with founder and chairman of OCEARCH, Chris Fischer.

The Inside Look weekends is free to all guests with theme park admission.

The event runs Jan. 8–16, plus Monday, Jan. 17.

Click here to learn more and to book reservations.

