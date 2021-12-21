Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort gets reopening date

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Walt Disney World announced on Tuesday that its All-Star Sports Resort is set to reopen to guests on March 31.

The resort has been closed since 2020 when Walt Disney World closed due to the pandemic.

All Walt Disney World Resort hotels will be operating once All-Star Sports reopens next spring.

Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort reopened in March, and All-Star Music reopened back in September.

Guests can begin making reservations starting Wednesday, Dec. 22.

