Walt Disney World parking trams return

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Walt Disney World courtesy parking trams returned to Magic Kingdom on Sunday.

Disney announced on social media late last month that the trams would be returning to Magic Kingdom first this month.

The other theme parks would see the popular form of transportation return sometime next year.

Trams return to Walt Disney World (Walt Disney World Cast & Community)

Disney has been testing the trams over the past couple weeks.

Walt Disney World’s parking trams have been suspended since the parks were forced to close in 2020, forcing guests to walk a short distance to the front entrances.

Trams return to Walt Disney World (Walt Disney World Cast & Community)

According to Disney’s website, face coverings are required of all guests on enclosed Disney transportation, including Disney buses, monorails and the Disney Skyliner.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.