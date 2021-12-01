Orange County to declare Dec. 3 ‘Walt Disney World’ day

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orange County is preparing to recognize Walt Disney World for its efforts in the Central Florida community.

On Friday, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings will declare Dec. 3 as “Walt Disney World” day.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Walt Disney World President Jeff Vahle will be on hand to receive the official proclamation.

“For 50 years, Walt Disney World Resort has served as a beacon of hope and happiness in the Central Florida area, bringing the beloved magic found across the resort to children and families in our neighboring communities,” Disney said in a news release.

Disney recently donated $3 million in grants to six Central Florida nonprofits in honor of the 50th anniversary celebration:

Ad

Disney said following the proclamation at the Second Harvest Food Bank, Walt Disney World VoluntEARS will take part in a community service project, sorting and packing food alongside Walt Disney World leaders and local government officials to help support important causes that are making a difference for children and families in the community.