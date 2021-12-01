76º

Local News

Orange County to declare Dec. 3 ‘Walt Disney World’ day

Recognized during resort’s 50th anniversary

Landon McReynolds, Producer

Tags: Walt Disney World, Disney World, Orange County, Disney 50
Cinderella Castle at Disney's Magic Kingdom with 50th anniversary décor. (Landon McReynolds, McReynolds)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orange County is preparing to recognize Walt Disney World for its efforts in the Central Florida community.

On Friday, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings will declare Dec. 3 as “Walt Disney World” day.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Walt Disney World President Jeff Vahle will be on hand to receive the official proclamation.

“For 50 years, Walt Disney World Resort has served as a beacon of hope and happiness in the Central Florida area, bringing the beloved magic found across the resort to children and families in our neighboring communities,” Disney said in a news release.

Disney recently donated $3 million in grants to six Central Florida nonprofits in honor of the 50th anniversary celebration:

Disney said following the proclamation at the Second Harvest Food Bank, Walt Disney World VoluntEARS will take part in a community service project, sorting and packing food alongside Walt Disney World leaders and local government officials to help support important causes that are making a difference for children and families in the community.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Landon joined News 6 in 2017. He grew up in Southern Illinois and graduated from Southern Illinois University with a bachelors degree in TV and digital media. When he is not at work you can catch him at one of Orlando's theme parks or the beach. Before working at News 6 he worked for stations in Miami and Fort Myers.

email