Disney announces reopening dates of 2 popular dining locations

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World has announced the reopening dates for two popular dining locations at the resort.

Beginning this month, guests can once again enjoy Boatwright’s Dining Hall at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort and the “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” inspired character dining restaurant, Story Book Dining at Artist Point, at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge.

The announcements were the latest in Walt Disney World’s phased reopening plans.

When guests return to Artist Point, they can see characters such as Snow White, Dopey, Grumpy and even The Queen as they stroll through the Enchanted Forest.

“I am happy to report the Royal Prime Rib Roast and the vegetarian ‘A Stroll Through Nature’ are both returning as well as the decadent ‘Poison’ apple dessert with dark chocolate-apple mousse,” said Karen McClintock, Food & Beverage Content Relations Manager on Disney’s blog.

Over at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort, Boatwright’s Dining Hall will once again be serving up southern specialties including prime rib, shrimp and grits, jambalaya and so many other delicious favorites.

Reservations open at Artist Point on Dec. 2, while reservations at Boatwright’s Dining Hall open on Dec. 14.

