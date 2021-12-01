Holiday Ho Ho Ho-Down Christmas event returning to Gatorland

ORLANDO, Fla. – Gator Claus, his Merry Elves and Krampus Croc are returning to Gatorland this holiday season.

The theme park’s Holiday Ho Ho Ho-Down Christmas event is returning for a second year.

Happening on weekends in December, guests will hear live music, see festive displays, get up-close with interactive characters and purchase festive food items.

“We had so much fun doing this event for the first time last year and our guests just loved it. So, we are back again, offering a super fun experience for all for the holidays,” said Mark McHugh, president and CEO of Gatorland.

Gatorland Holiday Ho Ho Ho-Down (Matt Keller Lehman)

In addition to the event’s festivities, and hundreds of alligators to see, guests can also visit craft vendors throughout the park and the award-winning Gatorland gift shop, open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Gatorland annual passholders receive 20% off merchandise all year. Gatorland will also be offering free shipping with the gift shop purchases of $50 or more online through its website.

Gatorland Holiday Ho Ho Ho-Down (Matt Keller Lehman)

The theme park will host CrocFest 2021 on Dec. 11.

All the funds raised at this year’s event at Gatorland will help support the release and satellite tracking of a group of head-started Orinoco crocodiles.

Click here to learn more about the holiday event at Gatorland.

Florida residents receive half off single-day admissions through Dec. 31.

