All-new Disney Wish cruise ship construction nears completion

Construction crews work on the Disney Wish cruise ship in Germany.

Walt Disney Imagineering shared an update Wednesday on the construction of the all-new cruise ship, the Disney Wish.

The ship is currently scheduled to set sail on its maiden voyage from Port Canaveral on June 9, 2022.

Imagineers said over the past few months the ship’s construction in Germany reached several major milestones.

“After months of dedication and hard work, we were able to see the exterior of the ship come together. The Disney Wish is nearly complete from a construction point of view! We continue to work on the interior outfitting, cabin installations and ship commissioning,” Philip Gennotte, Portfolio Project Management Executive with Walt Disney Imagineering Germany said on the blog.

Since its last update, the Disney Wish’s iconic forward funnel, last block section and “stern filigree” have all been installed.

In a time-lapse video, Disney shared the moments the back section was slid into place in the construction yard.

Take a look below.

“Not only does each milestone signify another step toward launching our newest ship next summer, but it also represents the incredible team who made each milestone possible,” Gennotte said.

Last weekend, during a D23 fan event at Disney’s Contemporary Resort, Disney announced two all-new shows that guests will experience on board the ship.

When guests board the new ship, they will be able to explore Disney’s immersive worlds including Frozen, Star Wars, Marvel Superheroes and of course, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and their pals.

Click here to learn more about the Disney Wish.

