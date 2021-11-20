Disney Cruise Line introduces 2 all-new shows coming to Disney Wish

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Disney Cruise Line officials shared details about two of the new shows that will debut aboard the all-new ship, the Disney Wish.

The ship is preparing to set sail from Port Canaveral in the summer of 2022.

During the D23 fan event at Disney’s Contemporary Resort Saturday, Disney Cruise Line said guests will have the opportunity to see two new Broadway style shows.

“We’re pleased to share for the first time that in addition to ‘Aladdin,’ the Disney Wish will premiere two new stage shows at the Walt Disney Theater,” said Shelby Jiggetts-Tivony, Vice President, Disney Live Entertainment. “The first, ‘Seas the Adventure,’ is a delightful original musical, and it’s the first show to feature Captain Minnie.”

Captain Minnie, alongside Tinker Bell and other Disney and Pixar friends, helps Goofy believe in his dreams and discover the power of imagination, leaders described. The show will be one of the first live performances on board the Disney Wish, and will feature characters from ‘Princess and the Frog,’ ‘Frozen 2,’ ‘Finding Nemo,’ ‘Moana’ and many other Disney films.

The other all-new show includes a reimagined modern adaptation of the Disney classic, ‘The Little Mermaid.’

“We have a reimagined script and score, and in our production it’s the journey of a young woman learning to value the power of her own voice,” Jiggetts-Tivony said. “Disney’s ‘the Little Mermaid’ will feature everything our cruise line guests have come to expect from the Walt Disney World theater shows.”

The show will be brought to life through the use of theatrical design, puppetry and special effects.

The ship is currently scheduled to set sail on its maiden voyage from Port Canaveral on June 9, 2022.

When guests board the new ship, they will be able to explore Disney’s immersive worlds including Frozen, Star Wars, Marvel Superheroes and of course, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and their pals. The Disney Wish will be powered by liquified natural gas, or LNG, one of the cleanest-burning fuels available. At approximately 144,000 gross tons and 1,250 guest staterooms, the ship will be slightly larger than the Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy.

Click here to learn more about the Disney Wish.