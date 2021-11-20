Lightsabers ready: Disney gives first look at new experience on Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World shared an all-new look at the lightsaber training experience coming soon for guests staying at the Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser hotel.

Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro showed his Jedi experience in a video during the D23 fan event at Disney‘s Contemporary Resort Saturday morning.

[TRENDING: Blast of cold set to arrive in Central Florida just before Thanksgiving | How Florida’s special session impacts you | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Opens 2022 (Disney)

During the video, D’Amaro meets Disney Imagineer Sara Thacher to learn about the ancient ways of the lightsaber and faces off against an interactive training remote.

The new experience is just one of several things guests aboard the Halcyon Starcruiser will do to live out their Star Wars story.

The inaugural voyage of Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at the Walt Disney World Resort will depart March 1.

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida will invite guests aboard the Halcyon, a starcruiser known throughout the galaxy for its impeccable service and exotic destinations. (Disney)

Just last week, Disney CEO Bob Chapek said during an earnings call that the first four months of voyages are already sold out.

This mock-up of a starship cabin shows the well-appointed accommodations guests will experience during their stay. (Disney)

Disney said the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is a vacation experience going beyond anything the company has created before. During a two-night adventure, guests will stay in well-appointed cabins, experience exquisite dining and out-of-this-world entertainment, visit Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and much more.

This artist concept rendering does not represent current operational guidelines or health and safety measures such as face covering and physical distancing requirements. Guests experiencing Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser – opening in 2022 at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. – will have fantastic meals in the Crown of Corellia Dining Room, seen in this artist concept rendering. The enticing supper club is a bright and welcoming hall offering menus of both otherworldly and familiar origins. One night’s dinner will feature a live performance from a galactic superstar. (Disney Parks Blog)

“Throughout the voyage, guests’ choices will determine their personal adventures as they interact with characters, crew and other passengers they meet and become part of the action and the broader Star Wars saga,” Disney described in a news release.

Ad

The new hotel will be located behind Star Wars: Galaxy‘s Edge at Disney‘s Hollywood Studios.

Disney plans to share more details about the experiences in the future.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.