Blast of cold set to arrive in Central Florida just before Thanksgiving

ORLANDO, Fla. – Anything you can do I can do better. Another strong cold front will slice through Central Florida delivering even colder air to Sunshine State early Thanksgiving week.

Highs Monday ahead of the front will top out in the upper 70s and low 80s. Cooler air will rush in Monday evening and through the day Tuesday. High temperatures Tuesday only climb into the 60s, although sunshine will be out in abundance.

Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will be the coolest of the bunch with most of Central Florida waking up in the 40s. Marion, interior Flagler, and northern Lake could bottom out in the mid-to-upper 30s. With a breeze off of the warmer Atlantic, it will be noticeably warmer along the coast Wednesday morning.

Wednesday morning

Temperatures will go on the rebound in time for Thanksgiving. After a cool start in the 40s and 50s Thursday morning, temperatures top out in the mid 70s by the afternoon. Other than a few passing clouds, sunshine will be out in full force.

Thanksgiving Day

If you’re up early for Black Friday shopping you may still want to have the light jacket with temperatures falling into the 50s.