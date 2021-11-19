How Florida’s special session impacts you

On the latest episode of Florida’s Fourth Estate, anchors Matt Austin and Ginger Gadsden talk to a local expert about how new laws signed following this week’s special session will impact your everyday life.

Jim Clark, a UCF history professor and News 6 political analyst, breaks down: why the governor rushed to bring lawmakers back to Tallahassee ahead of the regularly scheduled session, who individuals and business owners should listen to when it comes to vaccine mandates, and how the new rules could impact any future pandemics.

You can listen to the Florida’s Fourth Estate podcast from wherever you listen to podcasts.