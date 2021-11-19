68º

How Florida’s special session impacts you

UCF history professor and News 6 political analyst explains

Tiffany Browne, Producer

On the latest episode of Florida’s Fourth Estate, anchors Matt Austin and Ginger Gadsden talk to a local expert about how new laws signed following this week’s special session will impact your everyday life.

Jim Clark, a UCF history professor and News 6 political analyst, breaks down: why the governor rushed to bring lawmakers back to Tallahassee ahead of the regularly scheduled session, who individuals and business owners should listen to when it comes to vaccine mandates, and how the new rules could impact any future pandemics.

About the Author:

Tiffany produces the 4:30 p.m. newscast and has been with News 6 since January 2019. She also produces Florida's Fourth Estate podcast. She graduated from the University of Central Florida with a degree in radio/TV. Tiffany has lived in Central Florida since 2004 and has covered the Casey Anthony and George Zimmerman trials and several hurricanes.

