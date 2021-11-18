Zac Stacy, former NFL running back, accused of attacking woman in Florida, police say

OAKLAND, Fla. – Former NFL running back Zac Stacy is accused of attacking a woman inside a home in Oakland, according to police.

Oakland police said they were called to a home on a domestic violence investigation at 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 13.

Investigators said Stacy had already taken off from the scene before they arrived.

Oakland police said they notified the Orange County Sheriff’s Office about the search for Stacy, but deputies determined the former pro football player had already left the state.

The victim told police she and Stacy have a child together. She said that she was allowing him to see the child as an “olive branch” as they are currently in mediation, records show.

She said that the pair began arguing and Stacy attacked her.

Surveillance video showing the attack was posted to social media. It shows a man hitting a woman and throwing her into a television, which then falls on her after she hits the ground. Police confirmed that this is the same video given to them by the victim and is being used in the investigation.

“Efforts are underway to capture Stacy, and we would urge him to turn himself in and face the criminal charges,” a news release from Oakland police reads.

Investigators said Stacy faces charges of aggravated battery and criminal mischief.

Stacy previously played for the Rams and the Jets.

The Harbor House of Central Florida said anyone who is living in fear of domestic violence can call or text an advocate at 407-886-2856.