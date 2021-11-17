Fill up on holiday cheer at these 10 Central Florida Christmas light displays

Mr. and Mrs. Claus, twinkling lights, carolers and more can be spotted at a collection of festive Central Floridian events.

Ring in the most wonderful time of the year with these upcoming celebrations:

1. Lake Mary’s Holiday in the Park

Hosted at Central Park on Dec. 3 from 6-9 p.m., this event will feature a holiday tree lighting ceremony, dancing light show and a visit from Mr. and Mrs. Claus. There will also be plenty of activities such as a winter maze, balloon artists, holiday carolers, food vendors and more.

100 N. Country Club Rd., Lake Mary

2. Altamonte Springs’ Light Up the Holidays

Live music, fireworks, train rides and Santa will all present at Cranes Roost Park on Dec. 4 from 5-9 p.m. Take a stroll surrounded by 200,000 lights and pay a visit to a 60-foot Christmas tree, decorated with thousands of ornaments.

150 Cranes Roost Blvd. Suite 2200, Altamonte Springs

3. Light Up Mount Dora

Although the holiday pre-show was cancelled, lights will be up in Mount Dora starting Nov. 27 throughout December. Holiday events such as a lighted boat parade and fireworks celebration will be hosted throughout the holiday season.

230 W. 4th Ave., Mount Dora

4. Celebration Town Center

Celebration Town Center will have its 23rd annual tree lighting ceremony on Nov. 27 from 5-9 p.m. Following the ceremony, “snow” will fall nightly until Dec. 31.

610 Sycamore St., Celebration

5. Lake Eola Park

On Dec. 3, Orlando’s 72-foot Christmas tree will be lit up at Lake Eola’s Washington plaza. The event will be held from 5-9 p.m. and will include holiday performances at the Walt Disney Amphitheater, as well as food trucks and a holiday market.

512 E. Washington St.

6. Leu Gardens

Leu Gardens’ 50-acre lush greenery will transform into a holiday wonderland with its Dazzling Nights event. Lights can be seen from Nov. 19 to Jan. 9, and tickets must be purchased in advance.

1920 N. Forest Ave.

7. Night of a Million Lights in Kissimmee

Hosted at the 89-acre Give Kids The World Village, Nights of a Million Lights features a sparkling tree trail, festive music, holiday treats, tram rides and a holiday marketplace. The event will be hosted from Nov. 12 to Jan. 2., and ticket prices vary by date.

210 S. Bass Road, Kissimmee

8. I-Drive District Holiday Tree Lighting

I-Drive will have a glittering 50-foot holiday tree lighting ceremony. Expect special performances by I-Ride Trolley Chords, Dr. Phillips Highschool Dance in Motion Company and Orlando Ballet. The ceremony will be held on Dec. 1 at 6 p.m., and the tree will be available for viewing until New Year’s Day.

8375 International Drive

9. Casselberry Tree Lighting Ceremony

Casselberry’s annual tree lighting ceremony will be held at Lake Concord Park on Dec. 4. Following the ceremony, a “Santa Run” is lined up, with Santa and his elves touring the streets and tossing candy to spectators from Dec. 6 to Dec. 9.

95 Triplet Lake Drive, Casselberry

10. Lake Nona Town Center

Pay a visit to the Lake Nona Town Center peppermint forest tree lot, Santa’s cottage, and starlight stage from Nov. 26 to Jan. 2. There’ll be a chance to capture the perfect family photo in front of a 24-foot Christmas tree at peppermint square.

6900 Tavistock Lakes Blvd.