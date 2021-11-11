Orlando hosting multiple seasonal events ahead of the holidays

ORLANDO, Fla. – The City Beautiful is about to deck its halls with lights, trees and holiday cheer.

Orlando will be hosting free, family-friendly activities, events and spectacles throughout November and December.

Residents and visitors can embrace the holiday spirit at several events held from Friday, Nov. 12, through Sunday, Dec. 19.

Find a detailed list of the times, dates and descriptions of all the events offered below:

Friday, Nov. 12, through Friday, Dec. 17

Discover Downtown Pop-up

201 South Orange Avenue

Discover Downtown’s pop-up shop will be available to seasonal shoppers every Friday from Nov. 12 – Dec. 17 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., except the day after Thanksgiving. Guests can purchase items from local retailers not previously sold in the Discover Downtown store.

Tuesday, Nov. 16

Installing the Lake Eola Wonderland Christmas tree

195 North Rosalind Avenue

It’s never too early for the installation of the Lake Eola Wonderland Christmas tree to begin. Situated in Lake Eola’s Park near Washington Plaza, the tree will be adorned with 2,000 ornaments and 200 pounds in musically synchronized lights that match those cast on the Lake Eola fountain.

Saturday, Nov. 20

Jingle Eve 2021

Gaston Edwards Park, 1236 North Orange Avenue

Ivanhoe Village Main Street will host their annual Jingle Eve in Gaston Edwards Park from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., featuring a children’s holiday village, live music, vendors, food trucks, a wine walk and more.

Sunday, Nov. 21

Annual Jack Kazanzas Star Installation

Intersection of Orange Avenue and Central Boulevard

The almost 50-year Orlando holiday tradition continues with the raising of the 600-pound Jack Kazanzas Star 50 feet over Orange Avenue at 7:30 a.m. Since the ceremony started in the 1950s, the star has come to symbolize the start of the holiday season in downtown Orlando.

Saturday, Nov. 27

All Day - Small Business Saturday

Small Business Saturday allows residents to support many of the independent, family-owned retailers and restaurants throughout downtown Orlando and the city’s 11 Main Street districts.

Friday, Dec. 3

Annual Tree Lighting Celebration

195 North Rosalind Avenue

Orlando will host their annual Tree Lighting Celebration at 5 p.m. to officially light the 64-foot Wonderland Christmas tree located at Lake Eola’s Park Washington Plaza. The event will include holiday performances at the Walt Disney Amphitheater, food trucks, a holiday market, and an opportunity to meet Santa from 5-9 p.m. at the Eola House.

Saturday, Dec. 4, through Saturday, Jan. 6, 2022

Eola Wonderland Christmas Tree Show

Walt Disney Amphitheater at Lake Eola Park

Every night starting on Saturday, Dec. 4, through Thursday, Jan. 6, the Eola Wonderland 64-foot Christmas tree will come alive with a synchronized light and music show while the Lake Eola fountain displays red, green and gold lights.

Viewers can catch the show every hour from 5:45-9:45 p.m. these nights.

Saturday, Dec. 4

Curry Ford West Picture Perfect Holidays

Curry Ford West Market Street District, 2507 Curry Ford Road

Curry Ford West is hosting its second Picture Perfect Holidays from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., featuring numerous interactive, imaginative holiday-themed displays where families can take holiday photos.

Holiday Movie at Lake Eola Park – “Elf”

East Lawn at Lake Eola Park

Families can enjoy a free film in the park with a 7 p.m. showing. “Elf” is a family-friendly holiday movie starring Will Ferrell, Zooey Deschanel and James Caan. Pack your blankets, chairs, and snacks to enjoy the holiday cheer.

Sunday, Dec. 5

Light Up SoDo

SoDo Plaza, South Orange Avenue between West Grant and West Crystal Lake streets

SoDo District is back with their annual Light Up SoDo, an event welcoming both families and pets. It will feature live music, food trucks, holiday vendors, a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, a kid’s zone and more from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 10

Holiday Movie at Lake Eola Park – “The Polar Express”

East Lawn at Lake Eola Park

Full steam ahead for this viewing of the animated Christmas classic at 7 p.m. “The Polar Express” stars American sweetheart Tom Hanks.

Saturday, Dec. 11

Violectric Holiday Show

Walt Disney Amphitheater at Lake Eola Park

The popular strings super-group “Violectric” is rocking around the Christmas tree at the free Violectric Holiday Show at 7 p.m. presented by Orlando’s Department of Families, Parks and Recreation. The annual concert returns with traditional holiday songs mashed up with classic rock tunes and modern hits. Donations for the Pet Alliance will be accepted during the show.

Friday, Dec. 17

Holiday Movie at Lake Eola Park – The Santa Clause

East Lawn at Lake Eola Park

Pack your blankets, chairs, and snacks for the whole family to enjoy this free viewing at 7 p.m. of “The Santa Clause,” starring Tim Allen as Santa Claus himself.

Saturday, Dec. 18

The Nutcracker by the Russian Ballet Orlando

Walt Disney Amphitheater at Lake Eola Park

The Russian Ballet Orlando will perform “The Nutcracker” at 7:30 p.m. This event is free for residents and visitors.

Sunday, Dec. 19

Milk Mart Holiday Market

The Nook on Robinson, 2432 East Robinson Street

The Milk District has teamed up with The Nook on Robinson to host their annual holiday Milk Mart, featuring more than 80 local vendors, food trucks and more. The event runs from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information on the holiday happenings, click here.