In-N-Out Burger says no plans at this time of Florida location after call with Gov. DeSantis

In-N-Out Burger has no plans to move the headquarters or open a location in Florida at this time despite a recent phone call between Gov. Ron DeSantis and In-N-Out Burger President Lynsi Snyder-Ellington.

“The phone call was at the request of Gov. DeSantis and the primary purpose was to establish a business relationship. During that call, Gov. DeSantis graciously invited In-N-Out Burger to do business in the state of Florida. While we are thankful for the gracious invitation, In-N-Out Burger has no plans or intention to expand operations or move its corporate headquarters to Florida,” In-N-Out Burger Chief Legal and Business Officer Arnie Wensinger said in a statement.

The phone call between DeSantis and Snyder-Ellington took place on Monday.

Two weeks ago, Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis made a pitch to bring the burger chain to the state.

Patronis proposed this after In-N-Out Burger was forced to temporarily close locations in California when the restaurant refused to check the vaccination status of their customers.

“I’m writing you today not only as Florida’s Chief Financial Officer, but as a small business owner who grew up in a family-owned restaurant and worked there for more than 30 years. I know how hard it is to turn a profit and make payroll on a good day, let alone when your own government is working to crush your business with absurd mandates. Once I heard the news of your shutdown for refusing to act as “vaccine police,” I knew I had to reach out immediately,” Patronis wrote to In-N-Out.

The Associated Press reports several counties in Northern California require restaurants to verify customers who want to dine inside an establishment to show a vaccination card or provide proof they have tested negative for the coronavirus in the past three days.

Patronis said he would help the burger chain open in Florida, adding that his personal motto is “Florida is for Winners (sic).”

He also said Florida is the perfect place for the burger chain.

“With no personal income tax, low corporate taxes, an educated workforce and a fantastic quality of life. We won’t chase you out of the state like California State Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez did to Elon Musk when she launched vulgarities at him on Twitter,” Patronis said.

