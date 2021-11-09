Gov. DeSantis speaks with president of In-N-Out Burger, State CFO wants a location in Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis had a call with In-N-Out Burger president Lynsi Snyder-Ellington at 2 p.m. on Monday.

At the moment, the content of the call has not been made public.

Two weeks ago, Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis made a pitch to bring the burger chain to the state.

Patronis made the pitch after In-N-Out Burger was forced to temporarily close locations in California after the restaurant refused to check the vaccination status of their customers.

“I’m writing you today not only as Florida’s Chief Financial Officer, but as a small business owner who grew up in a family-owned restaurant and worked there for more than 30 years. I know how hard it is to turn a profit and make payroll on a good day, let alone when your own government is working to crush your business with absurd mandates. Once I heard the news of your shutdown for refusing to act as “vaccine police,” I knew I had to reach out immediately,” Patronis wrote to In-N-Out.

The Associated Press reports several counties in Northern California require restaurants to verify customers who want to dine inside an establishment to show a vaccination card or provide proof they have tested negative for the coronavirus in the past three days.

Patronis said he would help the burger chain open in Florida, adding that his personal motto is “Florida is for Winners (sic).”

He also said Florida is the perfect place for the burger chain.

“With no personal income tax, low corporate taxes, an educated workforce and a fantastic quality of life. We won’t chase you out of the state like California State Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez did to Elon Musk when she launched vulgarities at him on Twitter.

News 6 has reached out to In-N-Out Burger about the phone call with Gov. DeSantis, we have not heard back from restaurant officials at this time.