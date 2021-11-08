Central Florida fall-flavored desserts that’ll get you in the holiday spirit

CENTRAL FLORIDA – Central Florida donut shops, ice cream parlors and bakeries have announced seasonal flavors to celebrate fall. Expect classic and new takes on essential holiday flavors like pumpkin, apple and pecan.

1. Kelly’s Homemade Ice Cream

Kelly’s monthly rotation of flavors includes some sweet and spiced ice cream. The shop announced their caramel apple pie flavor with spiced apple butter ice cream, layers of Ghirardelli chocolate sauce and an apple pie almond crumble.

Multiple Locations

2. Salty Donut

The Salty Donut has created a brown sugar and pecan pie donut that’s a 24-hour brioche filled with toasted pecan custard, brown sugar and vanilla bean glaze, topped with a mascarpone whipped cream and candied pecan dust. For apple lovers, they have an apple and caramel cream puff that’s a 24-hour brioche filled with fresh apples and caramel filling, mascarpone whipped cream and topped with powdered sugar.

3025 Corrine Drive, 407-960-6378

3. The Glass Knife

Known for pretty pastries, the Glass Knife hasn’t disappointed with their fall flavor lineup. They’ll be offering a cranberry pecan tart with a buttery, vanilla crust filled with brown sugar filling, crunchy pecans and tart cranberries, topped with a salted caramel cream and candied orange and pecans. A butterscotch pecan sticky bun will also be available with a buttery dough mixed with butterscotch sauce, white chocolate chips, toasted pecans and a drizzle of butterscotch.

276 S. Orlando Ave., Winter Park, 407-500-2253

4. Gideon’s Bakehouse

Gideon’s has ventured outside of their chunky cookie realm and into the layered cake domain. Their pumpkin caramel double-frosted cake is filled with a layer of caramel buttercream and pumpkin cream cheese buttercream. Underneath, there’s a soft and crumbly vanilla swirl cake base. The cake will only be available on weekends for the month of November.

3201 Corrine Drive

5. P is for Pie Bake Shop

Just in time for pie season, the P is for Pie Bake Shop is offering some stellar seasonal flavors. Make sure to check out their caramel maple pumpkin, salted caramel apple, spiced pear and chocolate bourbon pecan pies.

2806 Corrine Drive, 407-745-4743

6. Se7ven Bites

Se7ven Bites will be offering a pumpkin spice-scented Belgian waffle paired with a scoop of pumpkin pie filling and topped with a cinnamon whipped cream and praline pecans. They’ll also have a double-crusted cranberry apple Cointreau pie, hazelnut brown butter coffee cake and a “mile-high” pumpkin pie.

617 Primrose Drive, 407-203-0727

7. Light on the Sugar Bakery Café

The family-owned bakery has created a pumpkin pie cream puff to celebrate the holiday season. The pastry is made with a house-made pumpkin pie blended with pastry cream and topped with a chocolate ganache and pretzel stick, making for a cute, edible pumpkin.

Multiple Locations

8. Jeremiah’s Italian Ice

Jeremiah’s has announced some seasonal flavors to put you in the holiday spirit. Flavors include: candy cane with crushed candy cane pieces, spicy hot chocolate with mini-marshmallows, gingerbread with cookie butter crumbles and pumpkin pie cookie butter crumbles. Flavors can be enjoyed in a classic gelati form or in a four-in-one flight.

Multiple Locations

9. Dochi Japanese Mochi Donuts

Dochi, named after the shop’s hybrid creation between a Japanese mochi and American doughnut, will be offering a pumpkin spice, matcha pistachio and Dochi Samoa donuts for the fall season. Make sure to pay them a visit before they sell out of flavors.

3201 Corrine Drive

10. Sister Honey’s

Sister Honey’s has a plethora of seasonal sweets including a pumpkin streusel, super crunch pecan pies and a pumpkin spice cupcake. Stop by and try one of their award-winning desserts,.

247 E. Michigan St., 407-730-7315

