Krispy Kreme unveils series of Thanksgiving donuts

Krispy Kreme is mixing traditional Thanksgiving flavors with its donuts this year.

The company has released four new treats for a limited time, including a pecan pie donut. It’s a Krispy Kreme original glazed donut dipped in butter tart filling and sprinkled with candied pecans and pie crust crumbles.

There’s also a Dutch apple pie donut. It’s stuffed with apple pie filling and dipped in caramel icing, topped with cinnamon.

And what’s Thanksgiving without some cranberry? Krispy Kreme’s third autumnal donut is filled with cranberry and dipped in cranberry-orange icing.

Lastly, there’s the gobbler donut. It’s a chocolate icing donut shaped like a heart, decorated with chocolate cream and topped with Thanksgiving sprinkles and a turkey face.

But no turkey flavoring, thankfully.

