Michelin partnering with Visit Florida to promote restaurants in Orlando, Tampa, Miami

The Lake Eola fountain lights will glow amber Tuesday in honor of the lives lost to COVID-19. (City of Orlando)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Michelin, the French tire company which also rates and reviews restaurants, is partnering with Visit Florida to bring out its first-ever guide to the state’s best dining establishments.

Michelin announced the partnership with the state’s tourism marketing company on its website Monday, bringing the Michelin Guide to the Sunshine State next year.

[ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]

The guide, according to a news release, will focus on restaurants in Orlando, Tampa and Miami.

“This partnership pairs Visit Florida’s strength in tourism with Michelin’s 120-plus years of experience in gastronomy,” the release reads.

Ad

This will only be the fifth Michelin Guide focused on a U.S. destination. The others are New York, Washington, D.C., Chicago and California, according to Michelin.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below:

The tire manufacturer will be sending its “inspectors” to Florida next year to “begin discovering and celebrating culinary gems across the state next year,” according to the release.

“MICHELIN (sic) Guide inspectors look forward to discovering the world-class culinary landscape in Miami, Orlando and Tampa,” Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the MICHELIN Guides, said in a statement. “From the excitement and glamour of Miami to Orlando’s iconic attractions and the splendor of Tampa’s Gulf Coast, Florida’s gastronomy is unique, diverse and intriguing for locals and travelers across the globe.”

Ad

The inaugural edition of “The MICHELIN Guide Miami, Orlando and Tampa” will be announced in 2022, according to the company.

[TRENDING: Fla. Teacher of Year charged with abuse | Teen shot, killed at Fla. house party | American Airlines cancels 1,500 flights]

Michelin began its guide to restaurants and hotels in the early 1900s. The founders of the company, Ándre and Édouard Michelin, started the guide as a way to encourage travel and, thus, spend more money on tires, according to Business Insider.

Ad

Michel also offers a rating system of one to three stars for restaurants. Receiving even one star is considered a high honor for a chef and it can have a huge impact on a restaurant’s business.

Some well-known Michelin-starred chefs include Wolfgang Puck, Gordon Ramsay and Masaharu Morimoto, among others.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com Florida Foodie newsletter, sent every other Wednesday.