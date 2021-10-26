Partly Cloudy icon
83º

Local News

Italian chain restaurant plans November opening near Universal Orlando

This will be the chain’s 3rd location in Florida

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Tags: food, business, Florida Foodie, Orlando, Orange County
Chicken Pesto from North Italia
Chicken Pesto from North Italia (North Italia)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Italian-style chain restaurant, North Italia, is planning its grand opening for Nov. 3 not far from Universal Orlando.

The restaurant is opening up at 7335 W. Sand Lake Road Suite 143 in the Dr. Phillips area, according to a news release.

[ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]

North Italia has 29 locations across the U.S. This will be the third location in Florida — the first two are in Miami and Dadeland respectively, according to its website.

The restaurant offers a menu of scratch-made pasta daily, according to a release, along with pizza, sandwiches and salads.

[TRENDING: State CFO urges In-N-Out Burger to open in the Sunshine State | Police: 3 Florida teens killed student with knife, sword| Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

In addition to dine-in service, the restaurant will offer delivery through its own online ordering service, but the food will be delivered by DoorDash, the release reads.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below:

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com Florida Foodie newsletter, sent every other Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

email