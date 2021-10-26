Italian chain restaurant plans November opening near Universal Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Italian-style chain restaurant, North Italia, is planning its grand opening for Nov. 3 not far from Universal Orlando.

The restaurant is opening up at 7335 W. Sand Lake Road Suite 143 in the Dr. Phillips area, according to a news release.

North Italia has 29 locations across the U.S. This will be the third location in Florida — the first two are in Miami and Dadeland respectively, according to its website.

The restaurant offers a menu of scratch-made pasta daily, according to a release, along with pizza, sandwiches and salads.

In addition to dine-in service, the restaurant will offer delivery through its own online ordering service, but the food will be delivered by DoorDash, the release reads.

