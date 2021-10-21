Pour Choice self-serve taphouse opens in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – A new, self-serve taphouse is now in its soft opening in Orlando’s Mills 50 District.

Pour Choice Taphouse, at 1225 N. Mills Ave., opened its doors to thirsty customers on Saturday, Oct. 16.

“We had an amazing opening weekend, and we cannot thank you enough for all of your support (and beer-drinking skills),” the business posted on its Instagram page.

The taphouse offers 50 different taps, according to its website, charging by the ounce. There is a similar concept in Winter Park, at the Wine Room on Park Avenue.

Pour Choice is open seven days a week from 4 p.m. to midnight on Monday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The company said it would post information on its grand opening soon, but no timeframe was offered.

