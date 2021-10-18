Mostly Cloudy icon
81º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Central Florida Veg Fest returns to Orlando for 16th year

Event set for Oct. 23 at Orlando Festival Park

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Tags: food, Central Florida Happenings, Florida Foodie, Orlando
Cashew macaroni and cheese and a tempeh, lettuce, and heirloom tomato sandwich from Dharma Southern Kitchen
Cashew macaroni and cheese and a tempeh, lettuce, and heirloom tomato sandwich from Dharma Southern Kitchen (Thomas Mates)

ORLANDO, Fla. – A long-running vegan and vegetarian food festival is coming back to Orlando for its 16th year.

Central Florida Veg Fest is set for Saturday, Oct. 23 at Orlando Festival Park, according to its website.

[ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]

The event offers free admission, though parking is $5 per car, and it is family-friendly and pet-friendly. This is a dry event, according to the event’s page.

“Central Florida Veg Fest will draw both committed vegetarians/vegans and those who want to learn more about how veg-living enhances our health, the planet, and its inhabitants,” the website reads. “Come enjoy a diverse cross-section of vegetarian cuisines and lifestyles.”

The festival will feature 39 different food vendors including Dharma Southern Kitchen, Framework Craft Coffee Bar, Kale Cafe, Mango Kings and Ain’t Yo’ Mama’s Baked Beans.

[TRENDING: Human remains found off I-4 near Daytona Beach, deputies say | Here’s where you can turn left in Florida | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

In addition to food, the event will feature speakers, music and food preparation demonstrations.

The festival is set to run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below:

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com Florida Foodie newsletter, sent every other Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

email