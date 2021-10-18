Central Florida Veg Fest returns to Orlando for 16th year

Cashew macaroni and cheese and a tempeh, lettuce, and heirloom tomato sandwich from Dharma Southern Kitchen

ORLANDO, Fla. – A long-running vegan and vegetarian food festival is coming back to Orlando for its 16th year.

Central Florida Veg Fest is set for Saturday, Oct. 23 at Orlando Festival Park, according to its website.

The event offers free admission, though parking is $5 per car, and it is family-friendly and pet-friendly. This is a dry event, according to the event’s page.

“Central Florida Veg Fest will draw both committed vegetarians/vegans and those who want to learn more about how veg-living enhances our health, the planet, and its inhabitants,” the website reads. “Come enjoy a diverse cross-section of vegetarian cuisines and lifestyles.”

The festival will feature 39 different food vendors including Dharma Southern Kitchen, Framework Craft Coffee Bar, Kale Cafe, Mango Kings and Ain’t Yo’ Mama’s Baked Beans.

In addition to food, the event will feature speakers, music and food preparation demonstrations.

The festival is set to run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

