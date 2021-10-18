Here’s when you can turn left on red in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions and shares tips about the rules of the road, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated.

On Monday, Trooper Steve answered a question asked by News 6 viewer Klaus, “Is it legal to make a left turn from a two-way street onto a one-way street when you’re at a red light?”

“This is one of the questions I have been avoiding answering since I started at News 6,” Trooper Steve said. “Mostly because there is a less than 1% chance in Central Florida that you would run into a situation like this.”

Although the answer to Klaus’ question is no, his question does have some merit.

“In the state of Florida if you are traveling on a one-way street and approach an intersection that is another one-way street, then you would be allowed to make a left on red at that intersection,” Trooper Steve said. “You would have to treat it exactly how you would treat a right on red, meaning as you approach the intersection and the light is red, you would be required to make a complete stop and yield right of way to any pedestrians or any other traffic coming from the intersecting one-way street.”

If all is clear after making your complete stop on your one-way street, you would be allowed to make your left turn onto the intersecting one-way street, he said.

For more information about the rule, here’s Florida Statute 316.075(3)(c)(b).