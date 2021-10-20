Disney looks to open 4 new restaurants as Swan and Dolphin resort expands

Rendering of one of the new restaurants at Walt Disney World's Swan Reserve

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – When Walt Disney World’s Swan Reserve opens, guests will be able to treat themselves to four new restaurants.

The theme park recently released details on the dining spaces within the new expansion at its Swan and Dolphin resort. There will be Amare; a full-service Mediterranean-inspired restaurant, Tangerine; a poolside bar and grill, Grounds; which will have a selection of grab-and-go items, and Stir, a lounge area in the lobby — according to a news release.

Amare, which means love, is “a casual upscale venue inspired by the tastes and cultures of the Mediterranean region,” according to Disney.

The company released a list of “menu highlights” for Amare.

Breakfast: Breakfast buffet, breakfast bowls and a la carte items including Eggs Au Cheval (two farm fresh eggs, seared medallions of angus beef tenderloin, sauce bearnaise and house breakfast potatoes)

Lunch: Salads, flatbreads and entrees including grilled line-caught mahi-mahi with lemon, Tuscan kale and Spanish caper emulsion

Dinner: Appetizers including hearth-fired Tiger Prawns and charred octopus, and entrees including sea bass al cartoccio, and handmade manti dumpling filled with bahrat spiced lamb, cauliflower, roasted eggplant, tomato, yogurt sauce

Dessert: Pistachio caragli (rolled baklava), Greek yogurt cheesecake and Meyer lemon panna cotta

The news release was a little lighter on details when it came to the other three restaurant’s offerings, but did give some insights.

Tangerine will offer up items such as burgers, salads and flatbreads.

Grounds will feature coffee, sandwiches and pastries.

Stir will have special food and drink pairings, which change daily.

Each restaurant will also feature “citrus-inspired menu items” in a nod to Florida’s “rich citrus history,” according to the release.

With the addition of these four restaurants, the Swan and Dolphin resort will have a total of 22 dining venues and a selection of more than 1,400 wines, Disney said.

“Guests of the Walt Disney World Swan Reserve will truly have an experience like nothing else, thanks to a location that’s like nowhere else,” Sean Verney, Area General Manager said in February. “With its relaxing atmosphere, 151 well-appointed suites with stunning views, it really is the perfect complement to the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin, providing even more options to experience a magical getaway.”

The new hotel is also within walking distance or bus ride to Disney’s Hollywood Studios and EPCOTand near Disney’s Fantasia Gardens Miniature Golf Course.

