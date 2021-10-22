Midwest burger chain plans November opening near Disney resort

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A Midwest, fast-casual restaurant chain focused on beers and burgers is set to open its first location in the South this November not far from Walt Disney World’s All-Star Movies Resort.

Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews is planning to open on Nov. 15 at 7640 West Irlo Bronson Highway, which used to house a Shoney’s restaurant, according to a news release.

The business is based out of Fargo, North Dakota, and began in 2012, the release reads. In addition to the new location in Osceola County, Sickies has seven other locations in Las Vegas; Bismarck and Fargo, North Dakota; East Grand Forks, Minnesota; Sioux Falls and Rapid City, South Dakota and Omaha, Nebraska.

Ahead of its opening, the restaurant is looking to fill more than 100 jobs, according to the news release, including hosts, servers, bartenders, cooks, and dishwashers.

“Employee benefits include competitive wages, paid time off, insurance coverage and more,” the news release reads.

Those looking to apply can walk in at the Osceola County location between now and Nov. 10 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day. Applications can be submitted online by clicking here.

