McDonald’s to celebrate milestone with digital McRib giveaway

McDonald’s is bringing back its fan-favorite McRib sandwich on Monday, Nov. 1 and to mark the occasion, which coincides with the menu item’s 40th anniversary, the fast-food giant is planning a special giveaway.

McDonald’s said it will give away a non-fungible token, or NFT, of the McRib to a few lucky Twitter followers, according to a news release.

What does that mean?

An NFT — as described by CNN — transforms digital works of art and other collectibles into one-of-a-kind, verifiable assets that are easy to trade on the blockchain, which is the same technology used to buy and sell cryptocurrency, live Bitcoin.

So, in short, McDonald’s creating a digital McRib sandwich to give to fans.

“Here’s how it works – to enter for a chance to win, make sure you’re following @McDonalds on Twitter and retweet the Sweepstakes Invitation tweet any time between Nov. 1 through Nov. 7 from your public account. By Nov. 12 we’ll select 10 fans who will receive the exclusive McRib NFT to add to their personal collection and enjoy even when it’s not on the menu,” the release reads.

Earlier in 2021, NFTs became big business. A video clip of a LeBron James slam dunk sold for over $200,000 and a decade-old “Nyan Cat” GIF went for $600,000, CNN reported.

McDonald’s did not offer a value for the Mc’NFTs, but given that 10 are being given away, the digital files could fetch a hefty sum.

Image of the McRib NFT being released to 10 fans by McDonald's (McDonald's USA)

