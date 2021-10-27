‘Fork free’ chicken and waffles chain moving into Winter Park in January

WINTER PARK, Fla. – A Pennsylvania-based chicken and waffles chain is opening a franchise in Winter Park in the new year.

Chick’nCone is set to open at 501 N. Orlando Ave. in January 2022, according to franchisee Micheal Vaz. The restaurant chain claims to offer a “fork free” spin on chicken and waffles, opting to serve its poultry in a waffle cone.

The chicken is fried and can be tossed in a variety of sauces, according to a news release. Its menu shows that it also offers tenders and chicken sandwiches, along with cajun fries, corn, mac ‘n cheese and milkshakes.

The chain has 28 locations across the U.S. and in the United Arab Emirates, according to its website.

Vaz said he does not have previous restaurant or franchise experience, having worked previously in the nonprofit sector. He said he is only planning to open one Chick’nCone location, at the moment at least.

Orlando Avenue in Winter Park is set to be dense with chicken-focused chains. About a mile to the south, food network star Guy Fieri is set to open a Chicken Guy! location. Right in that same area, there is already a Popeye’s Chick-Fil-A and a PDQ.

