Bread & Co. reopens Orlando, Winter Park locations under new name

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Bread & Co. locations in Winter Park and Orlando were recently shuttered but reopened on Friday morning under a new name, Tous le Jours.

Bread & Co. posted about the closure on its Instagram page on Monday.

“Thank you so much for your support! We will come back OCT 29 ❤️see you soon,” the post read.

Another post on Thursday clarified that it would reopen under the new name at 8 a.m. on Friday.

The locations are at 1230 W. Fairbanks Ave. in Winter Park and 3191 W. Colonial Drive in Orlando inside of Lotte Market.

Bread & Co. specialized in “authentic French & Korean” baked goods, according to its website.

Tous les Jours, which means everyday in French, specializes in “French-Asian-inspired baked goods,” according to its website. While that may not sound like a drastic change, Tous les Jours is a franchise and comes with its own menu of pastries, cakes and alike.

Tous les Jours came to the U.S. in 2004, its website reads, and has more than 70 locations across the country and more than 1,650 stores worldwide.

