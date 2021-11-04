Orange County libraries team up with Orlando brewery for special beer

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orange County Library System is celebrating the 100-year anniversary of Captain Charles L. Albertson’s donation of books to the city of Orlando, which later became the foundation of the county’s library system.

Part of that celebration includes a special partnership with Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company. The brewery, in Orlando’s Ivanhoe Village neighborhood, is making a special Captain Albertson Ale, according to a news release.

The beer will only be sold at Ivanhoe Park Brewing — 1300 Alden Road — while supplies last, the release reads, with a portion of the proceeds going to Friends of the Orange County Library System, a charity that supports the library system.

According to the Orange County libraries, Ivanhoe Park Brewing will unveil Captain Albertson Ale on Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 5 p.m. The release will coincide with a proclamation by Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer declaring Captain Albertson Week in the City Beautiful, the release continues.

Captain Charles L. Albertson was a New York City police inspector who used to winter in Orlando beginning in 1913, according to the library system. Albertson was an avid reader and had collected 12,000 books in his collection.

On Nov. 10, 1921, he offered his collection to the City of Orlando, which did not have a library at the time, according to the release.

Albertson Public Library opened two years later on November 9, 1923 on the corner of Rosalind Avenue and Central Boulevard, but was replaced in 1960s as the city’s population grew, according to the library system.

