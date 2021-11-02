New food hall in Orlando’s Milk District now open

Milkhouse, which sits at 203 N. Bumby Ave., held its ribbon cutting on Monday with Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and District 4 City Commissioner Patty Sheehan.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando’s trendy Milk District has a new location for people to gather for food, drinks and music, the appropriately named food hall Milkhouse.

Milkhouse, which sits at 203 N. Bumby Ave., held its ribbon cutting on Monday with Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and District 4 City Commissioner Patty Sheehan.

Milkhouse is headed up by Foxtail Coffee, which has a location inside the food hall.

It also features other well-known names in Orlando’s culinary scene such as Kelly’s Ice Cream, Ravenous Pig Brewing, Bagel Bruno and Ciccheti by Bruno — which focuses on “savory snacks and side dishes meant to be enjoyed with drinks,” according to its Instagram page.

The food hall is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.

Milkhouse is one of a handful of food halls opening up around the Orlando area. Others include Bumby Arcade and South Orange Provisions setting up shop downtown and The Hall On The Yard opening up in Ivanhoe Village.

