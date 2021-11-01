Clear icon
Local News

Bento, OneBlood team up for statewide blood drive

6 Central Florida locations are participating

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

ORLANDO, Fla. – OneBlood is teaming up with Bento Asian Kitchen + Sushi for a blood drive taking place across the state on Friday.

OneBlood will be accepting donations at participating Bento locations. As a thank you, donors will receive a coupon for a free bento roll or classic bowl, a $10 gift card to Bento and a OneBlood fleece blanket, according to a news release.

OneBlood will also be offering donors a free wellness checkup, which includes a check of blood pressure, pulse, temperature, iron count and cholesterol screening.

Six Bento locations in Central Florida are participating. You can find the full list of locations below:

  • 12851 Narcoossee Road Orlando, FL 32832
  • 501 Orlando Ave. Winter Park, FL 32789
  • 12250 Strategy Blvd. Orlando, FL 32817
  • 7335 West Sand Lake Road Orlando, FL 32819
  • 15 Alafaya Wood Blvd. Suite 107, Oviedo, FL 32765
  • 3254 Margaritaville Blvd. Kissimmee, FL 34747

OneBlood recently did a similar partnership with Bonefish Grill locations in the Orlando area.

Hospital demand for blood has increased by 13% because of rescheduled surgeries from prior months and OneBlood is down 100,000 donors compared to years prior, according to a news release.

To make an appointment or find additional participating locations, click here.

