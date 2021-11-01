Bento, OneBlood team up for statewide blood drive

ORLANDO, Fla. – OneBlood is teaming up with Bento Asian Kitchen + Sushi for a blood drive taking place across the state on Friday.

OneBlood will be accepting donations at participating Bento locations. As a thank you, donors will receive a coupon for a free bento roll or classic bowl, a $10 gift card to Bento and a OneBlood fleece blanket, according to a news release.

OneBlood will also be offering donors a free wellness checkup, which includes a check of blood pressure, pulse, temperature, iron count and cholesterol screening.

Six Bento locations in Central Florida are participating. You can find the full list of locations below:

12851 Narcoossee Road Orlando, FL 32832

501 Orlando Ave. Winter Park, FL 32789

12250 Strategy Blvd. Orlando, FL 32817

7335 West Sand Lake Road Orlando, FL 32819

15 Alafaya Wood Blvd. Suite 107, Oviedo, FL 32765

3254 Margaritaville Blvd. Kissimmee, FL 34747

OneBlood recently did a similar partnership with Bonefish Grill locations in the Orlando area.

Hospital demand for blood has increased by 13% because of rescheduled surgeries from prior months and OneBlood is down 100,000 donors compared to years prior, according to a news release.

To make an appointment or find additional participating locations, click here.

