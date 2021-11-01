Bento, OneBlood team up for statewide blood drive

ORLANDO, Fla. – OneBlood is teaming up with Bento Asian Kitchen + Sushi for a blood drive taking place across the state on Friday.
OneBlood will be accepting donations at participating Bento locations. As a thank you, donors will receive a coupon for a free bento roll or classic bowl, a $10 gift card to Bento and a OneBlood fleece blanket, according to a news release.
[ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]
OneBlood will also be offering donors a free wellness checkup, which includes a check of blood pressure, pulse, temperature, iron count and cholesterol screening.
Six Bento locations in Central Florida are participating. You can find the full list of locations below:
- 12851 Narcoossee Road Orlando, FL 32832
- 501 Orlando Ave. Winter Park, FL 32789
- 12250 Strategy Blvd. Orlando, FL 32817
- 7335 West Sand Lake Road Orlando, FL 32819
- 15 Alafaya Wood Blvd. Suite 107, Oviedo, FL 32765
- 3254 Margaritaville Blvd. Kissimmee, FL 34747
[TRENDING: Fla. Teacher of Year charged with abuse | Crew-3 launch delayed due to astronaut medical issue | American Airlines cancels 1,500 flights]
OneBlood recently did a similar partnership with Bonefish Grill locations in the Orlando area.
Hospital demand for blood has increased by 13% because of rescheduled surgeries from prior months and OneBlood is down 100,000 donors compared to years prior, according to a news release.
To make an appointment or find additional participating locations, click here.
Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below:
Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com Florida Foodie newsletter, sent every other Wednesday.