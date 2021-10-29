Partly Cloudy icon
Titusville restaurant, Dogs R Us, plans memorial for owner who died in crash

Chris Waag, 55, died when his truck, another pickup collided on State Road 46

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Chris Waag, 55, the owner of a popular restaurant, Dogs R Us in Titusville, was killed late Saturday (Lyn Dowling/Florida Today)

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Workers at a well-known Titusville restaurant are planning a memorial for the owner who recently died in a crash.

Dogs R Us will be closed for regular business on Tuesday, Nov. 2, due to the celebration of life for owner Chris Waag, according to a news release.

There will be a memorial at Grove Church, 1450 Harrison St., in Titusville from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

After the memorial service, Dogs R Us is opening its doors to the public for a celebration of life in Waag’s honor, according to the release.

“Come celebrate with us, all the memories and moments you had with Chris Waag,” the release reads.

Waag died on Saturday when his truck and another pickup collided on State Road 46 around 11 p.m, according to troopers.

“We’re heartbroken to have such a great owner not with us,” Dogs R Us general manager Vysion Sturgill said to News 6 partners Florida Today.

Investigators have not yet determined what caused the crash.

