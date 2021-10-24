2 dead after head-on crash in Seminole County, troopers say

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Two people were killed in a fiery head-on crash in Seminole County Saturday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said two pickup trucks were traveling in opposite directions on State Road 46 around 11 p.m. when the two vehicles crashed head-on.

One truck, driven by a 23-year-old Mims man, caught fire and he was taken to the hospital where he later died, according to the FHP.

The driver of the other truck, a 55-year-old Geneva man, was pronounced dead on scene.

According to the FHP, it is still undetermined which vehicle caused the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.