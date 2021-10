A well in Sanford tested positive for fecal indicator.

Five people were hospitalized on Saturday following an accident that involved 17 vehicles in Seminole County, according to the Seminole County Fire Department.

Authorities said the accident occurred at State Road 417 southbound near Red Bug Lake Road and forced a shutdown of both northbound and southbound lanes along State Road 417.

One of the patients was transported on trauma alert, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing.

