Another one: Strong front next weekend could bring even colder air to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – If you’ve lived in Florida long enough, you know the drill: the cold really never lasts that long. After the coolest air Central Florida has felt since early April arrived Sunday morning, the 80s surge back for the middle of the week.

This time around, however, that warmth won’t last.

Fresh on the heels of Friday’s system that brought rain, wind and the chill to Central Florida, another large system is likely to develop, this time in the Upper Midwest. By the end of the week, that system will push east, dragging another cold front through Central Florida by the end of the weekend.

[TRENDING: Oviedo police investigate homecoming incident | Woman fatally struck outside car near UCF | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Colder air looks to return to Florida again behind a large storm developing in the Upper Midwest during the middle of the week.

The next batch of chilly air behind that front could be even colder than the current round.

The map below shows the trajectory of that air as it settles into Central Florida around Nov 14. Currently, it’s situated way up in the Arctic Circle!

Backward trajectory model of next week's air mass. The air likely to impact Central Florida late next weekend is currently in the Arctic Circle.

The midweek Upper Midwest storm will dislodge the cold air and pull it through the Lower 48. Now, that air will warm up significantly by the time it reaches Florida, but it could be the coldest air of the season to date by the time it arrives.

Widespread 40s for overnight temperatures will be possible to start the week of Nov. 14. The first 30s of the season will also be possible in a few spots northwest of Orlando in that timeframe.

Upper-air pattern

If you’re not a fan of the parade of cold fronts lately, take solace knowing that the more fronts there are, the less of a chance tropical systems have to impact the Lower 48, as they will be torn up or steered away.