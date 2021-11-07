Here’s when temperatures warm-up after the coolest morning since early April

ORLANDO. Fla – It is a heavier jacket, crank up the heat in your car kind of morning! There will be a battle between the sun and clouds Sunday with the clouds expected to win out across most of Central Florida. The best chance to see the sun will be early on and south, west of Orlando. Clouds will gradually try to build again into the afternoon.

The best chance to remain locked in the cloud cover will be closest to the coast. A few stray showers will be possible right along the coast, but inland areas will remain dry.

Future clouds and radar

Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s along the coast, with mid 60s common inland. Areas along the 75 corridor could make a run for 70 degrees with a little more sunshine expected. It will remain breezy with wind with gusts of up to 25 mph possible.

Wind forecast

Skies will start to clear out for everyone Sunday evening to make way for another very chilly morning. The breeze will be somewhat light so it may feel a couple of degrees warmer than Sunday morning. Highs climb into the low-to-mid 70s Monday afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures warm to near 80 degrees by Wednesday.